Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour

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The recently renovated historic home at 613 Grant Ave., built between 1901-1905, was open to the community for tours March 5-6, 2026, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The Michaels Organization, in partnership with Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, restored the home to preserve features such as fireplaces, built-in cabinetry and stair railing while replacing the windows and modernizing HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. The home is a pilot project for other improvements being made to historic housing on post. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp