The recently renovated historic home at 613 Grant Ave., built between 1901-1905, was open to the community for tours March 5-6, 2026, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The Michaels Organization, in partnership with Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, restored the home to preserve features such as fireplaces, built-in cabinetry and stair railing while replacing the windows and modernizing HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. The home is a pilot project for other improvements being made to historic housing on post. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9565936
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-EJ357-7890
|Resolution:
|1600x927
|Size:
|741.12 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.