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    Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 5 of 6]

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    Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    The recently renovated historic home at 613 Grant Ave., built between 1901-1905, was open to the community for tours March 5-6, 2026, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The Michaels Organization, in partnership with Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, restored the home to preserve features such as fireplaces, built-in cabinetry and stair railing while replacing the windows and modernizing HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems. The home is a pilot project for other improvements being made to historic housing on post. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9565936
    VIRIN: 260305-A-EJ357-7890
    Resolution: 1600x927
    Size: 741.12 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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