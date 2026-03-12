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    Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 4 of 6]

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    Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Juanita Williams, customer service representative with Michaels Military Housing/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, welcomes guests and answers questions during the open house at 613 Grant Ave. March 5, 2026, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9565930
    VIRIN: 260305-A-EJ357-2406
    Resolution: 1068x1600
    Size: 367.5 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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