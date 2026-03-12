Juanita Williams, customer service representative with Michaels Military Housing/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, welcomes guests and answers questions during the open house at 613 Grant Ave. March 5, 2026, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9565930
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-EJ357-2406
|Resolution:
|1068x1600
|Size:
|367.5 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.