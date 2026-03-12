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    Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 2 of 6]

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    Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    A "before" photo on display shows the transformation to a bathroom during a tour March 5, 2026, of the renovated "pilot house" at 613 Grant Ave., Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems were modernized during the renovation, windows were replaced, and preserved features such as stairs and built-in cabinetry were stripped of lead paint. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9565932
    VIRIN: 260305-A-EJ357-1949
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 362.06 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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