Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour

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A "before" photo on display shows the transformation to a bathroom during a tour March 5, 2026, of the renovated "pilot house" at 613 Grant Ave., Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Plumbing, HVAC and electrical systems were modernized during the renovation, windows were replaced, and preserved features such as stairs and built-in cabinetry were stripped of lead paint. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp