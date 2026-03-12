Natalia London and 5-year-old Keshaun, residents of Osage Village, tour the top floor of 613 Grant Ave. during an open house to showcase recent renovations March 5, 2026, in Main Post at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:20
|Photo ID:
|9565927
|VIRIN:
|260305-A-EJ357-2055
|Resolution:
|1068x1600
|Size:
|361.65 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.