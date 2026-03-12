Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour

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Natalia London and 5-year-old Keshaun, residents of Osage Village, tour the top floor of 613 Grant Ave. during an open house to showcase recent renovations March 5, 2026, in Main Post at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp