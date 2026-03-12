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    Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 3 of 6]

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    Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Natalia London and 5-year-old Keshaun, residents of Osage Village, tour the top floor of 613 Grant Ave. during an open house to showcase recent renovations March 5, 2026, in Main Post at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:20
    Photo ID: 9565927
    VIRIN: 260305-A-EJ357-2055
    Resolution: 1068x1600
    Size: 361.65 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour [Image 6 of 6], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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