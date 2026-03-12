Fort Leavenworth Historic Reno Tour

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Juanita Williams, customer service representative with Michaels Military Housing/Fort Leavenworth Frontier Heritage Communities, talks with Daisy Martinez and Karmina Baltierra, both residents of Osage Village, as they complete their tour of the renovated historic home at 613 Grant Ave. March 5, 2026, at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp