U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaiah Pena, a native of Texas and a geospatial intelligence specialist with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sits in a modular amphibious egress trainer as part of underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2026. UET provides Marines and Sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 20:24
|Photo ID:
|9564250
|VIRIN:
|260309-M-DG864-8082
|Resolution:
|1365x2048
|Size:
|798 KB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosts underwater egress training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Diana Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.