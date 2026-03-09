III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosts underwater egress training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaiah Pena, a native of Texas and a geospatial intelligence specialist with 3d Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, sits in a modular amphibious egress trainer as part of underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2026. UET provides Marines and Sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)