III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosts underwater egress training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Suellen Jacob, a native of California and a communications officer with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, III Marine Expeditionary Force, prepares to use his emergency breathing device during underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2026. UET provides Marines and Sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)