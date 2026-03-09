III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosts underwater egress training

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, execute underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2026. UET provides Marines and Sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)
|03.09.2026
|03.12.2026 20:24
|9564246
|260309-M-DG864-3542
|2048x1365
|773.61 KB
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|3
|0
