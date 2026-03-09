(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosts underwater egress training [Image 6 of 7]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosts underwater egress training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, practice escaping from a shallow water egress trainer chair as part of underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2026. UET provides Marines and Sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 20:24
    Photo ID: 9564247
    VIRIN: 260309-M-DG864-9230
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 972.86 KB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosts underwater egress training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Diana Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF
    UET
    III MIG
    III MSB
    INDOPACOM
    leadership

