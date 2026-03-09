III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion hosts underwater egress training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, practices escaping from a shallow water egress trainer chair as part of underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 10, 2026. UET provides Marines and Sailors with the skills and confidence to safely evacuate an aircraft submerged in water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diana Garcia)