Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders

Col. Dan Artino, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey, speaks during a town hall at the Presidio of Monterey, California, March 4, 2026. Artino introduced the new deputy garrison commander, Julia Sibilla, to the workforce at the gathering. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)