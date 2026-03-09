Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rick Bosch, director of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Presidio of Monterey (PoM) Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, stands at USAG PoM headquarters at the Presidio of Monterey, California, March 10, 2026. Bosch is focused on making a positive impact on the Monterey Military Community. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)