Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders

Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Julia S. Sibilla, deputy garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Presidio of Monterey (PoM), speaks during a town hall at the Presidio of Monterey, California, March 4, 2026. Sibilla shared her professional journey and her admiration for USAG PoM employees’ flexibility and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Benjamin Ingold | Julia S. Sibilla, deputy garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Presidio of...... read more read more

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. (March 12, 2026) – U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey recently welcomed two new civilian leaders to the organization, Julia Sibilla, the deputy garrison commander, and Rick Bosch, the director for Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

Sibilla arrived at PoM Feb. 23, after serving as the DGC at USAG Fort Sill for five years, and Bosch arrived Feb. 5, after serving three-and-a-half years as the FMWR director at USAG Alaska.

At a recent employee town hall, Sibilla addressed the workforce for the first time. Sibilla shared her Army story and showed her admiration for the USAG PoM workforce.

“If you are still on the team, I know that you're a dedicated, service-oriented Army professional, and that's a great foundation for the future,” Sibilla said.

With over 25 years of experience as an Army civilian, USAG PoM marks Sibilla’s 25th assignment, following previous posts across Romania, Bulgaria, Belgium, Washington D.C. and Italy.

Sibilla praised the employees at USAG PoM, noting their professionalism and the complex operations they handle despite being a small team.

“Small but mighty is the overarching theme I’ve seen here,” Sibilla explained. “People here work hard, are focused on helping others and like what they do.”

While Sibilla focuses on ensuring garrison employees are fulfilled professionally in the workplace, Bosch ensures off-duty time is fun for service members, families and garrison employees alike.

“I want to help people make memories that they will cherish for the rest of their careers and their lives,” Bosch said. “If my team are all doing our jobs right, we will be the heartbeat of the community.”

Bosch has served in Army FMWR for over 18 years including posts in Japan, Alaska, California and New York. In Alaska, Bosch oversaw the successful completion of multiple projects across multiple Army posts. These projects included a new community activity center, an indoor waterpark and multiple other recreational buildings to provide indoor fun during harsh winter months.

Bosch may be new to PoM, but he is very familiar with the Central California Military Community and has already served in the area.

“I was business and recreation chief at Fort Hunter Liggett from 2012 to 2017,” Bosch said. “I made the connection with the then director of PoM FMWR as well as the Naval Postgraduate School to join resources and better help our respective communities.”

Bosch credited the leadership at PoM and NPS in helping him better serve Soldiers in FHL’s community and said he aims to continue working with nearby partners during his tenure as FMWR director.

The onboarding of two new civilian leaders marks a significant change in the organizational structure of USAG PoM, but the mission remains the same. USAG PoM is committed to providing unwavering support to warfighters and maintaining a world-class training ground for cultural and linguistic education.

“We’ve been through a lot of change, and we’ve proven that we’re able to remain standing and be better for it,” Sibilla said. “We are mission focused and going to take care of service members, take care of their families and provide a high quality of life.”