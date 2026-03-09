Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Julia S. Sibilla, deputy garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Presidio of Monterey (PoM), speaks during a town hall at the Presidio of Monterey, California, March 4, 2026. Sibilla shared her professional journey and her admiration for USAG PoM employees’ flexibility and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)