    Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders [Image 1 of 4]

    Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2026

    Photo by Benjamin Ingold 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Julia S. Sibilla, deputy garrison commander of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Presidio of Monterey (PoM), speaks during a town hall at the Presidio of Monterey, California, March 4, 2026. Sibilla shared her professional journey and her admiration for USAG PoM employees’ flexibility and commitment to the mission. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2026
    VIRIN: 260304-A-CD693-7609
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders

