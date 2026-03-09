Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rick Bosch, director of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Presidio of Monterey (PoM) Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, shakes hands with Col. Dan Artino, commander of USAG PoM, at the Presidio of Monterey, California, March 10, 2026. Bosch was awarded a Meritorious Civilian Service Medal from his previous unit and Artino presented the commendation on USAG Alaska leadership’s behalf. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)