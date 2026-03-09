Rick Bosch, director of U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Presidio of Monterey (PoM) Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation, shakes hands with Col. Dan Artino, commander of USAG PoM, at the Presidio of Monterey, California, March 10, 2026. Bosch was awarded a Meritorious Civilian Service Medal from his previous unit and Artino presented the commendation on USAG Alaska leadership’s behalf. (U.S. Army photo by Benjamin Ingold)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9564076
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-CD693-1302
|Resolution:
|5266x3511
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Presidio of Monterey welcomes new civilian leaders
No keywords found.