The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, center, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for

Manpower and Reserve Affairs, Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, center left, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, and members of the National Montford Point Marines Association, gather for a photo after a graduation ceremony at MCRD San Diego, California, March 6, 2026. Kohlmann attended morning colors and recruit graduation for India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion as the parade reviewing officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)