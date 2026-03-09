Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, right, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, greets the staff of Recruit Training Regiment and 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, at MCRD San Diego, California, March 6, 2026. Kohlmann attended morning colors and recruit graduation for India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion as the parade reviewing officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)