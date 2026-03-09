Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, center right, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, receives a gift from Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman,

commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western

Recruiting Region, and the staff of India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, at

MCRD San Diego, California, March 6, 2026. Kohlmann attended morning colors and

recruit graduation for India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion as the parade

reviewing officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)