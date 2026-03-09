Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the Recruit Training Regiment color guard, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego present the colors during a morning colors ceremony at MCRD San Diego, California, March 6, 2026. The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs attended morning colors and recruit graduation for India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion as the parade reviewing officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)