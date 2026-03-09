(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ASN M&RA visits MCRDSD [Image 8 of 12]

    ASN M&amp;RA visits MCRDSD

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Earl 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego           

    The Honorable Benjamin C. Kohlmann, right, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs, and Brig. Gen. David C. Hyman, commanding general, Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego and the Western Recruiting Region, observe a 17-gun salute at MCRD San Diego, California, March 6, 2026. Kohlmann attended morning colors and recruit graduation for India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion as the parade reviewing officer. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Alexandra M. Earl)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 17:03
    Photo ID: 9564069
    VIRIN: 260306-M-LW191-1134
    Resolution: 6515x4343
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ASN M&RA visits MCRDSD [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Alexandra Earl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    morning colors
    Recruit Training
    MCRDSD
    ASN
    Graduation
    M&amp;RA

