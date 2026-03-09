(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

    Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Capt. Claire Fitle 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Paul Anderson stamps his green footprints on to a ceiling tile at the 305th Rescue Squadron during his “fini flight” celebration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026. Many pilots stamp their green footprints onto a ceiling tile or a special board in the squadron's break room as a permanent marker of their service and the CSAR legacy. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026
    VIRIN: 260225-F-F3305-1006
    Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours
    Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

