Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Paul Anderson is strapped to a stretcher by members of the 305th Rescue Squadron after being hosed down with water during his “fini flight” celebration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026. Carrying the retiring pilot off on a stretcher is a playful nod to the life-saving mission they performed, symbolically "rescuing" the pilot from their cockpit one last time. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)