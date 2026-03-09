U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Paul Anderson smiles at members of the 305th Rescue Squadron after being hosed down with water during his “fini flight” celebration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026. It is a long-standing tradition for the ground crew, fellow pilots, and family to douse the pilot and their aircraft with water (and sometimes champagne) upon their final return. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours
