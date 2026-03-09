Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Paul Anderson is dunked into a tub full of green water by members of the 305th Rescue Squadron during his “fini flight” celebration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026. The dunk in green water is a way of honoring the pilot's service, immersing them one last time in the color and symbols that define the rescue community's identity. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)