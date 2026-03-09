(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours [Image 5 of 6]

    Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Capt. Claire Fitle 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Paul Anderson is dunked into a tub full of green water by members of the 305th Rescue Squadron during his “fini flight” celebration at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026. The dunk in green water is a way of honoring the pilot's service, immersing them one last time in the color and symbols that define the rescue community's identity. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9563358
    VIRIN: 260225-F-F3305-1005
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Claire Fitle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Search and rescue
    CSAR

