U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Paul Anderson stands with his spouse, Patty Anderson, after completing his “fini flight” in the HH-60W at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026. A "fini flight" is a time-honored military tradition marking a pilot's or aircrew member's final flight with a specific aircraft or unit. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9563339
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-F3305-1001
|Resolution:
|2906x3555
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours
