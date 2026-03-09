Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Paul Anderson stands with his spouse, Patty Anderson, after completing his “fini flight” in the HH-60W at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026. A "fini flight" is a time-honored military tradition marking a pilot's or aircrew member's final flight with a specific aircraft or unit. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)