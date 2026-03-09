(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

    Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Capt. Claire Fitle 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Reserve Lt. Col. Paul Anderson stands with his spouse, Patty Anderson, after completing his “fini flight” in the HH-60W at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Feb. 25, 2026. A "fini flight" is a time-honored military tradition marking a pilot's or aircrew member's final flight with a specific aircraft or unit. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:46
    Photo ID: 9563339
    VIRIN: 260225-F-F3305-1001
    Resolution: 2906x3555
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    This work, Rescue pilot concludes 36 years of service with record 6,000 HH-60 flight hours [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Claire Fitle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    rescue
    CSAR

