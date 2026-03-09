U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, use a crane to transfer a U.S. Marine Corps joint light tactical vehicle during an in-stream onload aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the coast of Thailand, March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9562275
|VIRIN:
|260310-M-EU506-1579
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.