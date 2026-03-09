Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy Landing Craft, Air Cushion 90, attached to Assault Craft Unit 5, embarks amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during an in-stream onload off the coast of Thailand March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)