Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5 prepare to conduct an in-stream onload operation aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) off the coast of Thailand March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9562268
|VIRIN:
|260310-M-EU506-1153
|Resolution:
|8953x5969
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|TH
