Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, prepare to transport a U.S. Marine Corps joint light tactical vehicle using a crane aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during an in-stream onload off the coast of Thailand, March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)