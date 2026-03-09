(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand [Image 3 of 9]

    Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand

    THAILAND

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, embark tactical vehicles and personnel aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during an in-stream onload off the coast of Thailand March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 23:25
    Photo ID: 9562269
    VIRIN: 260310-M-EU506-1181
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 6.02 MB
    Location: TH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Kenneth Twaddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    USS ASHLAND
    USMC
    15th MEU
    TFASH

