Task Force Ashland Conducts In-Stream Onload from Thailand

U.S. Marines assigned to Task Force Ashland, I Marine Expeditionary Force, embark tactical vehicles and personnel aboard amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) during an in-stream onload off the coast of Thailand March 10, 2026. TF Ashland is a flexible, forward-deployed crisis response force led by the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit. Purpose-built to integrate with allies and partners, TF Ashland supports a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing immediate response capabilities for any contingency. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Cpl. Kenneth Twaddell)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9562269
|VIRIN:
|260310-M-EU506-1181
|Resolution:
|9504x6336
|Size:
|6.02 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
