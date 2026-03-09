Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Visits Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260310-TL932-1475 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, center, speaks to Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity Mid-South at an All Hands Call, March 10. Perryman visited NSA Mid-South to meet with NPC and Navy Recruiting Command staff to receive briefs to better understand the current enlisted status policies and initiatives that align with Chief of Naval Operations and MCPON priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)