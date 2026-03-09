Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Visits Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260310-TL932-1249 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, left, poses with a future Sailor, center, and Lt. Cmdr Lehvy I. Davis, Region East officer programs officer, during his visit to Navy Recruiting Station Millington, Tennessee, March 10. Perryman visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South to meet with NPC and Navy Recruiting Command staff to receive briefs to better understand the current enlisted status policies and initiatives that align with Chief of Naval Operations and MCPON priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)