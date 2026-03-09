Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Visits Naval Support Activity Mid-South

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

260310-TL932-1559 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, left, presents a coin to Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Brian Rogers, assigned to MyNavy Career Center, during his visit to MNCC, March 10. Perryman visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South to meet with Navy Personnel Command and Navy Recruiting Command staff to receive briefs to better understand the current enlisted status policies and initiatives that align with Chief of Naval Operations and MCPON priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)