Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, Visits Naval Support Activity Mid-South

260310-TL932-1134 Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Perryman, left, presents a certificate to Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Walter Aviles during his visit to CNRC, March 10. Perryman visited Naval Support Activity Mid-South to meet with NPC and Navy Recruiting Command staff to receive briefs to better understand the current enlisted status policies and initiatives that align with Chief of Naval Operations and MCPON priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Sapien)
