(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Shawn Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior leaders, California state agency partners and contactors meet Feb. 24, 2026, to observe the New River inflow heading toward the Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat in Imperial County, California. The inflow waters are aerated to encourage nutrient breakdown and mitigate harmful algal blooms before it flows into the constructed wetlands.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9561698
    VIRIN: 260224-A-KV149-1002
    Resolution: 5810x3873
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting [Image 3 of 3], by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting
    Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting
    Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery