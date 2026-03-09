U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior leaders, California state agency partners and contactors meet Feb. 24, 2026, to observe the New River inflow heading toward the Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat in Imperial County, California. The inflow waters are aerated to encourage nutrient breakdown and mitigate harmful algal blooms before it flows into the constructed wetlands.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 16:44
|Photo ID:
|9561698
|VIRIN:
|260224-A-KV149-1002
|Resolution:
|5810x3873
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting [Image 3 of 3], by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting
No keywords found.