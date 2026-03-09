Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior leaders, California state agency partners and contactors meet Feb. 24, 2026, to observe the New River inflow heading toward the Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat in Imperial County, California. The inflow waters are aerated to encourage nutrient breakdown and mitigate harmful algal blooms before it flows into the constructed wetlands.