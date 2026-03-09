Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Polluted saline water washes along the shore of Bombay Beach Feb. 23, 2026, in the Salton Sea in Imperial County California. The hypersaline waters of the lake are receding, exposing contaminated playa, which contributes to harmful dust storms and furthers the salinity of the body of water currently undergoing a mega study in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and California state partner agencies to determine the best strategy to restore the water in the interests of the local community.