    Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting [Image 3 of 3]

    Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Shawn Davis 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    Polluted saline water washes along the shore of Bombay Beach Feb. 23, 2026, in the Salton Sea in Imperial County California. The hypersaline waters of the lake are receding, exposing contaminated playa, which contributes to harmful dust storms and furthers the salinity of the body of water currently undergoing a mega study in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and California state partner agencies to determine the best strategy to restore the water in the interests of the local community.

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 16:44
    Photo ID: 9561687
    VIRIN: 260224-A-KV149-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting [Image 3 of 3], by Shawn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

