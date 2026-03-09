Salton Sea feasibility study progress takes center stage during ‘Tier 1’ meeting

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers senior leaders join California state agency partners and contractor personnel to pose for a group photo Feb. 24, 2026, at the Salton Sea Species Conservation Habitat in Imperial County, California. The Species Conservation Habitat project mixes inflow waters from the New River with Salton Sea waters by spreading them over 10,000 acres of constructed wetlands to foster a suitable habitat for maintaining aquatic and avian wildlife while simultaneously minimizing exposed playa and corresponding dust storms.