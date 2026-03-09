An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies a routine training mission over the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Italy on Feb. 11, 2026, from Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 56th RQS integrates with the Guardian Angels weapon system and other special forces to support insertion, extraction and recovery of both U.S. and allied combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9560489
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-GF466-7700
|Resolution:
|5821x3873
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56 RQS trains over northern Italy [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.