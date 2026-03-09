56 RQS trains over northern Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies a routine training mission over the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Italy on Feb. 11, 2026, from Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 56th RQS integrates with the Guardian Angels weapon system and other special forces to support insertion, extraction and recovery of both U.S. and allied combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Hannah Malone)