    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    56 RQS trains over northern Italy [Image 5 of 5]

    56 RQS trains over northern Italy

    ITALY

    02.10.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone 

    31st Fighter Wing

    An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies a routine training mission over the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Italy on Feb. 11, 2026, from Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 56th RQS integrates with the Guardian Angels weapon system and other special forces to support insertion, extraction and recovery of both U.S. and allied combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Hannah Malone)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 05:50
    Photo ID: 9560489
    VIRIN: 260211-F-GF466-7700
    Resolution: 5821x3873
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56 RQS trains over northern Italy [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Readiness
    56RQS
    31FW
    AvianoAB
    Rescue

