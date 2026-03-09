An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies a routine training mission over the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Italy on Feb. 11, 2026, from Aviano Air Base, Italy. The 56th RQS provides a rapidly-deployable, worldwide combat rescue and reaction force response. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9560478
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-GF466-3141
|Resolution:
|5607x3396
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56 RQS trains over northern Italy [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.