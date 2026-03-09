56 RQS trains over northern Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies a routine training mission over the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Italy on Feb. 11, 2026, from Aviano Air Base, Italy. The squadron offers long-range rescue, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation and disaster relief capabilities for U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and NATO in peacetime, contingency and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Hannah Malone)