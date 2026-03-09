An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies a routine training mission over the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Italy on Feb. 11, 2026, from Aviano Air Base, Italy. The squadron offers long-range rescue, humanitarian assistance, non-combatant evacuation and disaster relief capabilities for U.S. European Command, U.S. Africa Command and NATO in peacetime, contingency and wartime operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Hannah Malone)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9560479
|VIRIN:
|260211-F-GF466-5811
|Resolution:
|5576x3710
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 56 RQS trains over northern Italy [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Malone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.