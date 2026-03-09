56 RQS trains over northern Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies a routine training mission over the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Italy on Feb. 11, 2026, from Aviano Air Base, Italy. The HH-60W is designed from the ground up with integrated mission systems that improve situational awareness for aircrews conducting the Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) mission in contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Hannah Malone)