56 RQS trains over northern Italy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron flies a routine training mission over the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of Italy on Feb. 11, 2026, from Aviano Air Base, Italy. Commanders employ units equipped with the HH-60W to recover isolated personnel from hostile or denied territory, day or night, in adverse weather and in a variety of threat environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2d Lt. Hannah Malone)