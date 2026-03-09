(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26 [Image 17 of 18]

    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and the Royal Thai Army 112th Stryker Brigade pose for a photo during the opening ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026.

    Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 01:17
    Photo ID: 9560303
    VIRIN: 260309-A-GJ415-1072
    Resolution: 3641x1531
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Bilateral Exercise
    readiness
    Royal Thai Army
    7th Infantry Divsion
    Hanuman Guardian
    Partnership

