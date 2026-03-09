US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division stand at attention during the opening ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026.
Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods)
