US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods | Royal Thai Army soldiers from the 112th Stryker Brigade man an M1126 infantry carrier vehicle during the opening ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026. Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods) see less | View Image Page

LOPBURI, Thailand - U.S. Army and Royal Thai Army soldiers participated in the opening ceremony for Exercise Hanuman Guardian 2026 at the Ban Di Lang training area in Lopburi, Thailand, March 9, 2026. The annual bilateral exercise, now in its 17th iteration, brings together forces from both nations for 12 days of training designed to strengthen interoperability and reinforce the long-standing alliance between the United States and Thailand.

The ceremony included remarks from senior leaders of both armies and recognized the partnership between the participating units. The leaders also exchanged gifts during the ceremony as a token of their relationship. The ceremony concluded with both armies rendering honors during a mutual flag-raising.

“I am profoundly excited to be a part of this exceptional exercise,” said Col. Christopher Nunn, Commander of the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team. “For the last two weeks, we’ve worked hand in hand with the 112th Stryker Regimental Combat Team in Cobra Gold forging the bonds of a great partnership. In Hanuman Guardian, we will continue that hard work and continue forging our units to a finely honed edge, ready for the rigors of ground combat.”

Col. Chalermkiat Sirisomboon, commander of the Royal Thai Army’s 112th Infantry Regiment, also addressed the assembly.

“For many years, our two armies have trained together, learned from each other, and built strong bonds of trust and friendship,” said Sirisomboon. “This exercise reflects our shared commitment to cooperation, professionalism, and regional stability.”

The exercise involves about 2,500 personnel, including roughly 1,000 U.S. soldiers and 1,500 Royal Thai Army soldiers. During Hanuman Guardian, soldiers from both militaries will participate in training events including aviation operations, combat engineering, tactical live-fire exercises, jungle survival training and military working dog operations, among other activities.

“Our soldiers will still train side by side, share knowledge, and improve our ability to operate together,” said Sirisomboon. “Most importantly, they will continue to build the personal relationships and mutual trust that make our partnership stronger.”

Hosted by U.S. Army Pacific, Hanuman Guardian builds interoperability, advances common interests and demonstrates the continued commitment between the United States and its allies and partners. The exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“I am profoundly grateful to Col. Sirisomboon and the entire 112th Stryker Regimental Combat Team. Without their partnership and exceptional professionalism, none of the successes we’ve achieved thus far could occur,” said Nunn. “Thank you for all you’ve done thus far. I know, with your unit, we will achieve new heights in Hanuman Guardian.”