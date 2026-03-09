(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26 [Image 16 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 7th Infantry Division and the Royal Thai Army 112th Stryker Brigade stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Hanuman Guardian 26 in Lopburi, Thailand on March 9, 2026.

    Exercise Hanuman Guardian 26 is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army and the Royal Thai Army in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 17th year, the exercise enhances readiness through realistic training while reinforcing the enduring U.S.–Thailand alliance, one of America’s oldest partnerships, dating back to 1833, and a shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 01:17
    Photo ID: 9560302
    VIRIN: 260309-A-GJ415-1065
    Resolution: 3065x2043
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: LOP BURI, TH
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26 [Image 18 of 18], by SSG Jeremiah Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26
    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US - Royal Thai Partners Kick Off Hanuman Guardian 26

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bilateral Exercise
    enduring partnership
    readiness
    7th Infantry Division
    Royal Thai Army
    Hanuman Guardian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery