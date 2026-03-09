(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB [Image 4 of 4]

    JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders conduct a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies Group tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 3, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to synchronize the 35 FW’s innovation efforts with Department of the Air Force strategic objectives, such as addressing the installation’s ability to generate sorties under attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026 01:08
    VIRIN: 260303-F-TF852-1050
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB [Image 4 of 4], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

