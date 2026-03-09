Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen and Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders conduct a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies Group tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 3, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to synchronize the 35 FW’s innovation efforts with Department of the Air Force strategic objectives, such as addressing the installation’s ability to generate sorties under attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)