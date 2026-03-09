Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, reviews 3D printed products during a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies Group tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 3, 2026. This tour enabled U.S. and Japanese allies to share and enhance mutual knowledge by sharing 35 FW’s Innovation Cell experience with JASDF personnel on 3D-printed products and mission-essential equipment, thereby improving interoperability, operational efficiency and joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|03.02.2026
|03.11.2026 01:08
|9560299
|260303-F-TF852-1030
|4740x3154
|3.37 MB
|JP
|3
|0
