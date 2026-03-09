(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

    Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

    JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Maj. Gen. Teruaki Fujita, 3rd Air Wing commander, reviews 3D printed products during a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies Group tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 3, 2026. This tour enabled U.S. and Japanese allies to share and enhance mutual knowledge by sharing 35 FW’s Innovation Cell experience with JASDF personnel on 3D-printed products and mission-essential equipment, thereby improving interoperability, operational efficiency and joint capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Date Taken: 03.02.2026
    Date Posted: 03.11.2026
    Photo ID: 9560299
    VIRIN: 260303-F-TF852-1030
    Location: JP
    TAGS

    Misawa Air Base

