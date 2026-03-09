(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB [Image 2 of 4]

    Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

    JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Andrew Schaeffer, 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency Innovation Cell director, showcases examples of his section’s innovation products to Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders during a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies Group tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 3, 2026. This visit seeks to bridge the gap between U.S. operational experience and Japan’s nascent posture to counter small unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S.Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

