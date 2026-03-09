Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Andrew Schaeffer, 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency Innovation Cell director, showcases examples of his section’s innovation products to Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders during a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies Group tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 3, 2026. This visit seeks to bridge the gap between U.S. operational experience and Japan’s nascent posture to counter small unmanned aircraft systems. (U.S.Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)