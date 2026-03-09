(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

    Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

    JAPAN

    03.02.2026

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Andrew Schaeffer, 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency Innovation Cell director, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders on 3-D printing techniques during a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies Group tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 3, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to synchronize the 35 FW’s innovation efforts with Department of the Air Force strategic objectives, such as addressing the installation’s ability to generate sorties under attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    This work, Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB, by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Misawa, U.S. Air Force, innovation, JASDF

