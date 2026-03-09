Strategic Studies Group members visit at Misawa AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Andrew Schaeffer, 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency Innovation Cell director, briefs Japan Air Self-Defense Force leaders on 3-D printing techniques during a Chief of Staff of the Air Force Strategic Studies Group tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Mar. 3, 2026. The purpose of the visit was to synchronize the 35 FW’s innovation efforts with Department of the Air Force strategic objectives, such as addressing the installation’s ability to generate sorties under attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)